** India's GAIL Ltd gains as much as 2.7 pct ahead of Dec-qtr results due later in the day

** Traders cite expectations of better-than-expected earnings

** The gas company is expected to post a net income of 4.6 bln rupees ($67.5 mln) on revenue of 145.5 bln rupees - Thomson Reuters StarMine ($1 = 68.1300 Indian rupees) (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)