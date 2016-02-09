BRIEF-South Indian Bank March-qtr profit up about 3.5 pct
* March quarter net profit 755.4 million rupees versus profit of 729.7 million rupees year ago
** India's GAIL Ltd gains as much as 2.7 pct ahead of Dec-qtr results due later in the day
** Traders cite expectations of better-than-expected earnings
** The gas company is expected to post a net income of 4.6 bln rupees ($67.5 mln) on revenue of 145.5 bln rupees - Thomson Reuters StarMine ($1 = 68.1300 Indian rupees) (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter consol net profit 80.7 million rupees versus profit 33.9 million rupees year ago