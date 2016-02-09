BRIEF-Gabriel India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 220.8 million rupees versus profit 209.3 million rupees year ago
** India's Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd falls as much as 4.26 pct from day's high
** Auto parts maker's net income may come in at 3.2 bln rupees ($46.9 mln) v/s consensus estimate of 3.39 bln rupees - Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimates
** Motherson, which counts Volkswagen as its top client, may have been affected due to the emission scandal at German auto giant - traders
** Motherson will report its December-quarter results later in the day
($1 = 68.1800 Indian rupees) (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says to consider issuance of NCDs for up to INR 5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: