** India's Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd falls as much as 4.26 pct from day's high

** Auto parts maker's net income may come in at 3.2 bln rupees ($46.9 mln) v/s consensus estimate of 3.39 bln rupees - Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimates

** Motherson, which counts Volkswagen as its top client, may have been affected due to the emission scandal at German auto giant - traders

** Motherson will report its December-quarter results later in the day

($1 = 68.1800 Indian rupees) (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)