(Adds company forecast)
Feb 9 (Reuters)-
Sumco Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended 3 months to
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 236.83 225.32 51.00
(+5.1 pct) (-15.6 pct)
Operating 29.45 25.64 3.00
(+14.8 pct) (-66.1 pct)
Recurring 25.54 21.93 2.50
(+16.5 pct) (-66.5 pct)
Net 19.75 16.29 1.00
(+21.2 pct) (-80.6 pct)
EPS 70.06 yen 58.84 yen 3.41 yen
EPS Diluted 67.77 yen 53.18 yen
Ann Div 20.00 yen 4.00 yen
-Q2 Div 10.00 yen NIL
-Q4 Div 10.00 yen 4.00 yen
NOTE - Sumco Corp.
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3436.T