** Natural resources company Vedanta Ltd falls as much as 3.97 pct

** Goldman Sachs downgrades company's stock to "neutral" from "buy"; cuts target price to 77 rupees from 135 rupees

** Downgrade based on lower commodity outlook - Goldman

** Adds that fiscal 17 net debt at US$12bn is likely to be an overhang in an environment of weaker commodity prices

** Expects minority buyouts in Hindustan Zinc Ltd and Cairn India Ltd to be delayed

(RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)