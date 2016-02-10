** Foreign portfolio investors net buy 24 bln rupees
($353.46 mln) in derivatives on Tuesday - NSE data
** Foreigners net buy options worth over 31 bln rupees,
signalling protection buying - traders
** Net shorts worth nearly 13 bln rupees in stock futures
** 7,200 strike in Nifty shows highest open interest,
signalling support at that level - LKP Securities
** Brokerage says although it's worrying to see such huge
buying of puts by foreigners, it can't be read in isolation as a
sign of bearishness
($1 = 67.9000 Indian rupees)
