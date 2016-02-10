** Foreign portfolio investors net buy 24 bln rupees ($353.46 mln) in derivatives on Tuesday - NSE data

** Foreigners net buy options worth over 31 bln rupees, signalling protection buying - traders

** Net shorts worth nearly 13 bln rupees in stock futures

** 7,200 strike in Nifty shows highest open interest, signalling support at that level - LKP Securities

** Brokerage says although it's worrying to see such huge buying of puts by foreigners, it can't be read in isolation as a sign of bearishness ($1 = 67.9000 Indian rupees) (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)