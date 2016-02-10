BRIEF-India's Suryalata Spinning Mills March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 20 million rupees versus 28.6 million rupees year ago
** Punjab National Bank falls as much as 6.21 pct
** State-run lender reported disappointing Dec-qtr earnings on Tuesday
** Deutsche Bank downgrades company stock to "hold" from "buy"; cuts price target to 80 rupees from 130 rupees
** Macquarie cuts price target to 64 rupees from 81 rupees
** Normalisation of credit costs could take one to two years, resulting in sub-par RoEs of 5-7 pct - Deutsche Bank
** Substantial earnings miss and asset quality probably worst in the sector - Macquarie (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* FIIs/FPIs can now invest from 42 to 43 per cent under PIS in Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ryZvzl)