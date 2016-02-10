** India's Cipla Ltd falls as much as 2.1 pct

** The pharmaceutical major will report Dec-qtr earnings later in the day

** Net income expected to miss estimates, may come in at 4.14 billion rupees ($61 mln) as against expected 4.28 bln rupees - Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimates

** The stock had fallen 14.45 pct this year, as of Tuesday's close ($1 = 67.9250 Indian rupees) (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)