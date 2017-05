** Top lender State Bank of India down 2 pct, Bank of Baroda falls 6 pct and Bank of India down 5.8 pct

** Market concerned the banks due to report December quarter results this week will likely see a shoot up in bad loans

** Brokerages downgrade, cut PT on Punjab National Bank , India's fourth-largest state-run lender, after Q3 results on Tuesday

** Three other state-run banks - Central Bank of India , Allahabad Bank and Dena Bank reported net losses on Tuesday after surge in bad loans

** Banks are treating more loans as bad after Reserve Bank of India's review of their asset quality