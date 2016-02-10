BRIEF-India's Suryalata Spinning Mills March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 20 million rupees versus 28.6 million rupees year ago
** India's ACC Ltd down as much as 2.27 pct
** The Holcim Group company will report Dec-qtr earnings later in the day
** Net income for the cement major is expected to miss estimates, may come in at 1.49 bln rupees, 4.9 pct lower than consensus of 1.57 bln rupees
** The company's net income has been consistently falling for last four quarters - Thomson Reuters data
** The stock was down 6 pct this year as of Tuesday's close (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* FIIs/FPIs can now invest from 42 to 43 per cent under PIS in Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ryZvzl)