** India's ACC Ltd down as much as 2.27 pct

** The Holcim Group company will report Dec-qtr earnings later in the day

** Net income for the cement major is expected to miss estimates, may come in at 1.49 bln rupees, 4.9 pct lower than consensus of 1.57 bln rupees

** The company's net income has been consistently falling for last four quarters - Thomson Reuters data

** The stock was down 6 pct this year as of Tuesday's close (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)