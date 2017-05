** Indian tyre stocks rally on market expectations that the government may impose minimum prices for tyre imports or announce an outright ban on inbound shipments

** Apollo Tyres Ltd gains as much as 11.7 pct, Ceat Ltd rises as much as 5.03 pct

** Imported tyres account for 25 pct of India's commercial vehicle tyre business - analyst

** Earlier this month, Indian government set a floor price for steel imports to stem flow from China (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)