Feb 10 Petronet Lng Ltd

* Says Dec-quarter turnover for Dahej plant 49.3 billion rupees versus 111.05 billion rupees year ago

* Says Dec-quarter profit before tax 2.35 billion rupees, up 7 percent

* Says Dec-quarter PAT 1.78 billion rupees versus 1.62 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/1Q7e55q) (Bengaluru newsroom)