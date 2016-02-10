BRIEF-India's Gokaldas Exports March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 114.4 million rupees versus 407.7 million rupees year ago
Feb 10 Petronet Lng Ltd
* Says Dec-quarter turnover for Dahej plant 49.3 billion rupees versus 111.05 billion rupees year ago
* Says Dec-quarter profit before tax 2.35 billion rupees, up 7 percent
* Says Dec-quarter PAT 1.78 billion rupees versus 1.62 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/1Q7e55q) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter profit 8.1 million rupees versus profit 27.6 million rupees year ago