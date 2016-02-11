** India's ACC Ltd falls 2.4 pct to 1,235.80 rupees after posting an about 68 pct fall in Oct-Dec consolidated net profit

** HSBC cuts target price to 1,139 rupees from 1,165 rupees, retains "reduce" rating

** Says cement industry "plagued by overcapacity and sluggish demand conditions"

** Adds ACC has been the worst performer among cement companies it covers due to disappointing volume growth

** Deutsche Bank cuts target price to 1,315 rupees from 1,375 rupees

** Says "we retain 'Hold' only because of the company's strong balance sheet" (RM: rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)