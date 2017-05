** MSCI announces its quarterly index review (bit.ly/1KJvMM7)

** Adds Axis Bank to MSCI Global Standard Index and MSCI Global Value and Growth Index

** Also adds Nestle India to MSCI India Domestic Index

** Changes will take place as of the close of Feb. 29

** Traders expect short squeeze in Axis Bank stock on Friday (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)