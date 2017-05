** NSE's volatility index, domestic equivalent of the VIX fear gauge, surges 15.5 pct to 25.965 on Thursday

** Traders say they expect the index to continue its northward journey, suggesting more weakness in stocks

** Index up 43.33 pct this week as of Thursday, heading for the highest weekly pct gain since Oct 2008

** Index up more than 87 pct this year as of Thursday (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)