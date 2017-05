** Engineering company BHEL down as much as 12.1 pct after posting loss for Oct-Dec quarter

** Company posted losses in the first three quarters; on track to post first annual loss since 2007, data prior to that year not available - NSE data

** Results are "another disastrous set of numbers, much below our and street estimates" - Macquarie

** Adds "only silver lining is the order inflow prospects"

** Brokerage cuts price target on the stock to 89 rupees from 114 rupees, maintains "underperform"

** J.P.Morgan calls results "weakest in BHEL's history" and says "it is still not too late to sell"; keeps "underweight" rating (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)