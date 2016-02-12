BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
(Adds net revenues forecast) Feb 10 Akatsuki Financial Group, Inc. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
9 Months to 9 Months to
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2015
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 4.20 Net revenues 3.65 Operating 346 mln Recurring 513 mln Net loss 1.20 NOTE - Akatsuki Financial Group, Inc.. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8737.T
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing