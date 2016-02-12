BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd :
* Says JGB holdings stood at 54.8 percent of investment portfolio at end-Dec versus 56.6 percent at end-March 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Taiga Uranaka)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing