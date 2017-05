** India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd falls as much as 3.37 pct

** The drugmaker will report Oct-Dec earnings later in the day

** Company may report 12.71 bln rupees ($186.13 mln) net income for the quarter, 3.4 pct lower than the consensus - Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimates

** SmartEstimates measures forecasts from top-ranked analysts

** Sun shares up 1.25 pct this year, as of Thursday's close

** Taro, Sun's U.S. subsidiary, reported earnings on Thursday [bit.ly/1QaRh4P ]

** Taro's gross profit margin at 82.9 pct was the highest ever in any quarter, said Macquarie in a note

** The brokerage places Sun as a top large-cap pick in the Indian pharma space

