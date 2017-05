** State-run oil company HPCL down as much as 4.53 pct

** Company to report Dec-qtr earnings later on Friday

** Likely to report 12.14 bln rupees ($17.78 mln) operating profit, 5 pct lower than the consensus - Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates

** Net income for the company likely to be at 5.22 bln rupees ($76.44 mln) - Thomson Reuters StarMine

** Stock down as much as 18.3 pct as of Thursday's close

(1$ = 68.2850 rupees) (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)