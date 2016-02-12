* Japan Post Bank manages $1.8 trln investment portfolio
* Portion held in JGBs drops to 40.8 pct end-Dec vs 45.2
end-Sept
* BOJ's negative interest rates makes it harder to secure
returns
By Taiga Uranaka
Feb 12 Japan Post Bank Co Ltd said on
Friday its holdings of Japanese government bonds fell $78
billion in quarter ending in December, reducing JGBs share of
its total $1.8 trillion portfolio to 40.8 percent from 45.2
percent in previous quarter.
The Bank of Japan's surprise decision to introduce negative
interest rate last month is likely to add to the difficulty of
managing the bank's massive portfolio, as it has been building
up reserves at the central bank amid a general lack of
attractive investment alternatives.
Officials at the bank, a unit of Japan Post Holdings Co
, said most of the decrease in JGB holdings was caused
by not reinvesting in JGBs after the bonds came to redemption.
During the same period, the bank increased its investment in
dollar- and euro-denominated sovereign and corporate bonds,
which rose to 21.4 percent of the portfolio at the end of
December from 19.9 percent three month earlier.
But the biggest increase took place at the category that
includes reserves parked at the BOJ, which rose to 26.8 percent
of the portfolio at the end of December, from 23.9 percent three
months earlier.
The bank is one of the biggest institutional investors in
the world, with a portfolio valued at 205 trillion yen ($1.8
trillion).
Its investment has traditionally been made up mostly of JGBs
but ultra-low interest rates have encouraged it to seek assets
offering higher yields.
At an earnings briefing on Friday, a Japan Post Holdings
executive said its banking and insurance units could review
their investment portfolio next financial year due to the Bank
of Japan's negative interest rate policy.
"This financial year, there's not going to be much in the
way of an impact on earnings but if the situation continues then
there will be an impact, not just on us but for all financial
institutions," Noboru Ichikura, a Japan Post managing executive,
said.
($1 = 112.5700 yen)
(Reporting By Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)