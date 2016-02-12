BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Hong Kong government
* Says China Overseas Land & Investment Limited's unit Asia Metro Investment Ltd wins a residential site in New Territories for HK$2.13 billion ($269.62 million)
Source text in English: bit.ly/1KJU2Ob ($1 = 7.7887 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing