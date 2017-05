Feb 12 Parsvnath Developers Ltd

* Dec-quarter consol net loss 88.7 million rupees versus profit of 144.4 million rupees last year

* Dec-quarter consol total income from operations 974.7 million rupees versus 1.46 billion rupees last year