** Bank of Baroda rallies as much as 15.04 pct

** Bank posts Q3 loss as bad loans surge

** Chief Executive P.S. Jayakumar said the bank expects a "fair bit of stability" in its asset quality in the quarters ahead

** Company marked all bad loans for the current quarter and that bodes well for the stock as compared with other state-run banks - Traders

** Bank is not looking for any capital infusion from the govt and would instead sell non-core assets to raise capital, Jayakumar stated in an interview with CNBC TV-18