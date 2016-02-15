BRIEF-India's Tasty Bite Eatables March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 81.2 million rupees versus profit 58.9 million rupees year ago
** Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd gains as much as 5.93 pct
** Dec-qtr consol profit up about 26 pct
** Macquarie upgrades stock to "Outperform" from "Neutral", cuts TP to 220 rupees from 269 rupees
** Says post the 50 pct correction in last six months, the stock amply prices in risks on volume growth
** Adds valuations are now 30 pct below long-term averages
* Says recommended preference dividend of rupee 1 per preference share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: