** Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd gains as much as 5.93 pct

** Dec-qtr consol profit up about 26 pct

** Macquarie upgrades stock to "Outperform" from "Neutral", cuts TP to 220 rupees from 269 rupees

** Says post the 50 pct correction in last six months, the stock amply prices in risks on volume growth

** Adds valuations are now 30 pct below long-term averages

