** Exchanges operator Financial Technologies falls as much as 16.5 pct to record low of 75.10 rupees

** Stock down after Indian govt orders merger with National Spot Exchange (NSEL) - The Economic Times (bit.ly/213FJbv)

** Merger of NSEL with its parent firm FITE is the first case of govt ordering merger of two private sector companies - The Economic Times

** Central govt invoked merger clause in India's companies law to force the organisation to assume NSEL's outstanding liabilities

** Stock down about 5 pct; volume of shares touch twice its 30-day average in the first 30 mins of trade (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)