BRIEF-TSH Resources updates on April production figures
* For April ,crude palm oil production 15,427 mt , palm kernel production 4,184 mt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rllRE1) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 (Reuters) Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year to Year to
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2015
LATEST PRIOR
FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 17.34 17.33
Net 9.29 9.22
Div 2,975 yen 2,945 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8985.T
* For April ,crude palm oil production 15,427 mt , palm kernel production 4,184 mt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rllRE1) Further company coverage:
* Estate production of fresh fruit bunches for April 2017 was 1,330.18 metric tonnes Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qqHd3C) Further company coverage: