** Coal India up as much as 3.75 pct, among top pct gainers on BSE index

** Traders expecting dividend of 20 rupees per share after NMDC Ltd declared first interim dividend on Friday

** The world's biggest coal miner by output on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected 14 pct rise in consolidated quarterly net profit on higher sales

** State-run Coal India may also sign long-term contracts with steel companies to supply medium-grade coking coal, according to Coal Secretary Anil Swarup

** Stock one of the top gainers on S&P BSE-PSU index , which is up 3.6 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/ manoj.rawal@thomsonreuters.com)