BRIEF-ADC India Communications March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 9.8 million rupees versus profit 19.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 15 China TransInfo Technology Co Ltd
* Says it and partners plan to set up micro-credit company with registered capital of 300 million yuan ($46.22 million) in Chongqing city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ti39Hn
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ti39Hn
($1 = 6.4904 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Universal Music Group and Tencent Music Entertainment Group enter into strategic agreement significantly expanding chinese music market