BRIEF-ADC India Communications March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 9.8 million rupees versus profit 19.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 15 (Reuters) Hotto Link Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year Year Year
ended Dec 31, 2015 ended Dec 31, 2014 to Dec 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.44 1.03 2.50
(+137.3 pct) (+2.5 pct) Operating 126 mln 113 mln 97 mln
(+11.0 pct) (-22.9pct) Pretax 60 mln 140 mln
(-57.1 pct) Net 18 mln 76 mln 20 mln
(-75.4pct) (+8.7 pct) EPS Basic 1.93 yen 7.91 yen 1.87 yen EPS Diluted 2.01 yen 7.57 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil NOTE - Hotto Link Inc.. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3680.T
* Universal Music Group and Tencent Music Entertainment Group enter into strategic agreement significantly expanding chinese music market