** Tata Steel surges as much as 13.5 pct

** EU hits Chinese steel with duties as industry demands action

** Tata Steel is Britain's largest and Europe's second-largest steel maker

** Earlier this month, the steel producer reported steep Q3 loss on cheap imports

** Company says it will axe 1,050 UK jobs in global steel crisis fallout

** Stock down 16.28 pct as of Friday's close (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)