BRIEF-Tasty Bite Eatables recommends dividend of 2 rupees/shr
* Says recommended preference dividend of rupee 1 per preference share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** Tata Steel surges as much as 13.5 pct
** EU hits Chinese steel with duties as industry demands action
** Tata Steel is Britain's largest and Europe's second-largest steel maker
** Earlier this month, the steel producer reported steep Q3 loss on cheap imports
** Company says it will axe 1,050 UK jobs in global steel crisis fallout
** Stock down 16.28 pct as of Friday's close (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says recommended preference dividend of rupee 1 per preference share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDs worth 50 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qqKyjm) Further company coverage: