BRIEF-Mainland Real Estate announces CEO resignation
* Lyndon Bob Kan has resigned from board of directors and as CEO of company effective from May 31
Feb 15 Kido Group Corp
* Says Q4 net profit up 18.7 percent y/y at $4.98 million
* Says 2015 net profit surges 9.6 times y/y to $235.2 million Further company coverage: (Reporting by My Pham)
FRANKFURT, May 16 UK-based business software venture capital firm Notion Capital has increased funding for European business software start-ups by bringing in new investors from the United States and the Middle East, the firm said on Tuesday.