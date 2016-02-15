Premier Foods posts lower sales, changes strategy
LONDON, May 16 Premier Foods reported lower sales and earnings on Tuesday, citing tough trading conditions, and announced a change in strategy to focus more on cost efficiencies and cash generation.
** Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser +5.1 pct, top of FTSE 100 and on track for sharpest one-day gain since Oct 2013
** Posts stronger-than-expected FY sales, helped by faster-growing consumer health products
** LFL FY sales +6 pct vs analysts' est +5.3 pct, according to a co-supplied consensus
** Also ahead of co's forecast of +5 pct in Oct
** A fifth of a full day's vol through in 30 mins
Top of Stoxx personal & household goods index
