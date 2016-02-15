BRIEF-DiaSorin launches Liaison androstenedione test
* LAUNCHES NEW LIAISON ANDROSTENEDIONE TEST FOR EVALUATION OF ADRENAL AND GONADAL FUNCTIONALITY
Feb 15 Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Feb 16 pending announcement related to asset acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Tik38M
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* LAUNCHES NEW LIAISON ANDROSTENEDIONE TEST FOR EVALUATION OF ADRENAL AND GONADAL FUNCTIONALITY
* VA demand driven by rechargeable technology (Recasts to focus on German reaction to AudioNova acquisition, adds CEO, analyst comment)