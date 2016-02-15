Qatar Islamic Bank's dollar sukuk books top $1 billion -lead
DUBAI, May 16 Order books for Qatar Islamic Bank's planned dollar five-year sukuk have topped $1 billion, a document from one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.
Feb 15 Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from February 16 pending announcement related to share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Vgc6Qx
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
DUBAI, May 16 Order books for Qatar Islamic Bank's planned dollar five-year sukuk have topped $1 billion, a document from one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.
* Executive chairman and his family increase its holding in NAO