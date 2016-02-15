BRIEF-Tasty Bite Eatables recommends dividend of 2 rupees/shr
* Says recommended preference dividend of rupee 1 per preference share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Gansu Huangtai Wine-marketing Industry Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from February 16 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
* Says unit, Daimler AG agree to boost capital in their JV Shenzhen Denza New Energy Automotive by a combined 1.0 billion yuan ($145.14 million)