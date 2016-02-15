BRIEF-BYD's unit, Daimler to boost capital in JV Shenzhen Denza New Energy for 1 bln yuan
* Says unit, Daimler AG agree to boost capital in their JV Shenzhen Denza New Energy Automotive by a combined 1.0 billion yuan ($145.14 million)
Feb 15 Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp
* Says aims to raise up to 8.6 billion yuan ($1.32 billion) in private placement of shares to fund overseas acquisitions
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KkCsAu
* Says its Tongliao-based bio-tech unit plans to set up a bio-tech JV with partner