Feb 16 Vingroup Jsc

* Says Q4 2015 net profit rose 27.3 percent y/y to $18.82 million

* Says 2015 net profit dropped 62.4 percent y/y to 1.42 trillion dong ($63.48 million) ($1=22,365 dong) Further company coverage: (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)