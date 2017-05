** Macquarie upgrades Indian oil retail sector to "Outperform" from "Neutral"

** IOC rises as much as 1.62 pct, BPCL falls as much as 0.9 pct, HPCL declines up to 1.72 pct

** Improved inventory management kept losses in check - Macquarie

** Says marking margins "strong," with gross refining at $6-$8/barrel and sales up 5-11 pct QoQ

** Raises price target on HPCL to 915 rupees from 870 rupees, on ICO to 460 rupees from 415 rupees

