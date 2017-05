** Bank of Baroda falls as much as 4.09 pct after rallying 22.55 pct on Monday

** The state-run lender rose on Monday after positive management comments

** Incremental delinquencies of 15.9 billion rupees, 4 pct of one-year lagged loans in Q3 FY16, as management recognised entire stressed assets of RBI AQR (asset quality review) - CIMB

** Brokerage cuts price target from 190 rupees to 145 rupees, maintains "add" rating

** Says among state-run lenders, Bank of Baroda's liabilities franchise and capitalisation put it on stronger footing

