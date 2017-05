** Reliance Communications gains as much as 4.5 pct, on hopes that it may not have to raise another round of debt as Aircel deal faces delays

** Telecoms company's plan to combine its wireless business with smaller rival Aircel may not conclude within 90 days - media reports

** Process getting delayed as management busy with many deals to reduce debt across the group - Mint (bit.ly/1RI5D1T)

** RCom held debt of around 390 billion rupees at the end of Dec

** Stock down 41 pct this year, with more than a quarter of its average 30-day volume exchanged in the first 30 minutes of trading