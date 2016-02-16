BRIEF-Tanla Solutions posts March-qtr profit
* Says has recommended a dividend of inr 0.25 per equity share
(Adds company forecast) Feb 12 (Reuters)- Digital Garage Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Jun 30, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 19.84 17.89 41.00
(+10.9 pct) (+14.5 pct) (+7.6 pct) Operating 1.63 1.74 5.20
(-6.4 pct) (+114.0 pct) (+8.1 pct) Recurring 2.69 3.46
(-22.2 pct) (+105.2 pct) Net 1.80 3.51 5.50
(-48.8 pct) (+145.8 pct) (+8.2 pct) EPS 38.20 yen 74.61 yen 116.95 yen EPS Diluted 38.08 yen 74.43 yen Ann Div 25.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 25.00 yen 15.00 yen NOTE - Digital Garage Inc. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4819.T
May 18 Euroloan Group Plc hired Morgan Stanley's James Hickson as group president, the Helsinki-based financial technology company said on Thursday.