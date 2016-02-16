** UB Holdings falls as much as 10.1 pct, after PNB declares the company as a 'wilful defaulter'

** Stock falls to 20.40 rupees, lowest since Aug 2015

** A wilful defaulter is one who uses borrowed funds for purposes other than it was meant for

** Indebted liquor baron Vijay Mallya, the owner of UBHL, is under pressure from lenders to repay hefty dues linked to ill-judged expansion, including his defunct Kingfisher Airlines

** United Breweries also falls as much as 6.2 pct to lowest since Dec 2014