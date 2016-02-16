BRIEF-India's Kirloskar Pneumatic March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 171.8 million rupees versus profit 209.1 million rupees year ago
** UB Holdings falls as much as 10.1 pct, after PNB declares the company as a 'wilful defaulter'
** Stock falls to 20.40 rupees, lowest since Aug 2015
** A wilful defaulter is one who uses borrowed funds for purposes other than it was meant for
** Indebted liquor baron Vijay Mallya, the owner of UBHL, is under pressure from lenders to repay hefty dues linked to ill-judged expansion, including his defunct Kingfisher Airlines
** United Breweries also falls as much as 6.2 pct to lowest since Dec 2014 (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter total income from operations 7.82 billion rupees