MOVES-Morgan Stanley technology executive Hickson leaves for fintech company
May 18 Euroloan Group Plc hired Morgan Stanley's James Hickson as group president, the Helsinki-based financial technology company said on Thursday.
Feb 16 (Reuters) Value Hr Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.03 1.72
(+18.1 pct) (+9.0 pct) Operating 324 mln 341 mln
(-5.0 pct) (-5.9 pct) Recurring 320 mln 289 mln
(+10.9 pct) (-0.8 pct) Net 264 mln 161 mln
(+63.6 pct) (-7.3 pct) EPS 97.15 yen 61.59 yen EPS Diluted 89.45 yen 55.61 yen Ann Div 30.00 yen 15.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen nil 10.00 yen -Q4 div 20.00 yen 15.00 yen 20.00 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6078.T
May 18 Euroloan Group Plc hired Morgan Stanley's James Hickson as group president, the Helsinki-based financial technology company said on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 18 Qualcomm Inc said on Thursday it had demonstrated how electric vehicles could be charged wirelessly while driving, a technology some believe will help accelerate the adoption of self-driving cars.