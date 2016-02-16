BRIEF- Systems Engineering Consultants to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 19
(Adds company forecast) Feb 12 (Reuters)- Datasection Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 299 mln 264 mln 400 mln - 900 mln
(+12.9 pct) (+6.3 - +139.1 pct) Operating 9 mln 53 mln 17 mln - 401 mln
(-82.8 pct) (-80.1 - +368.5 pct) Recurring 14 mln 50 mln 30 mln - 414 mln
(-72.1 pct) (-65.1 - +381.9 pct) Net 10 mln 35 mln 15 mln - 245 mln
(-70.8 pct) (-76.3 - +287.0 pct) EPS 1.02 yen 4.16 yen 1.54 yen - 25.15 yen EPS Diluted 0.90 yen 3.31 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Datasection Inc.. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3905.T
