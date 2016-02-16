MOVES-Morgan Stanley technology executive Hickson leaves for fintech company
May 18 Euroloan Group Plc hired Morgan Stanley's James Hickson as group president, the Helsinki-based financial technology company said on Thursday.
(Adds company forecast) Feb 12 (Reuters)- BrainPad Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Jun 30, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.33 1.34 3.00
(-0.8 pct) (+9.1 pct) (+10.6 pct) Operating 65 mln 111 mln 50 mln
(-41.5 pct) (+39.1 pct) (-66.5 pct) Recurring 61 mln 77 mln 40 mln
(-20.6 pct) (+34.7 pct) (-59.7 pct) Net 27 mln loss 72 mln 5 mln EPS 4.05 yen loss 10.85 yen 0.74 yen EPS Diluted 4.04 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - BrainPad Inc. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3655.T
SAN FRANCISCO, May 18 Qualcomm Inc said on Thursday it had demonstrated how electric vehicles could be charged wirelessly while driving, a technology some believe will help accelerate the adoption of self-driving cars.