** Banking stocks such as State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank down 1-3 pct

** Analysts say investors booking profits after S&P BSE Bankex index rose as much as 5 pct on Monday

** Bank of Baroda falls as much as 4 pct after rallying 22.55 pct on Monday following positive management comments on bad loans

** S&P BSE Bankex index down around 15 pct this year amid worries about bad loans in the state-owned sector

** Analysts say outlook for public sector banks remains weak - a drag on main indexes given high weightage by lenders (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)