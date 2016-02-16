** Electrical engineering company Spectris up c.7 pct, on track for its sharpest gain since April 2013

** In-line FY15 results, reiteration of FY16 position reassure investors after rocky trading over past yr

** Adj PBT 176.3 mln stg & sales 1.19 bln stg vs analysts' est. of 174.84 mln stg & 1.19 bln stg respectively, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates

** Top gainer on Stoxx industrial goods & services index & FTSE 250 midcap gainer

** Co makes testing and control equipment for industries like mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and transportation

** Commodity-exposed engineering cos hit by customers replacing industrial parts less frequently after massive capex cuts

** More than third of full day's avg vol through in 15 mins

** Up to Monday's close, stock -29 pct y/y vs -c.10 pct midcap index