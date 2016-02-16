** Electrical engineering company Spectris up c.7
pct, on track for its sharpest gain since April 2013
** In-line FY15 results, reiteration of FY16 position
reassure investors after rocky trading over past yr
** Adj PBT 176.3 mln stg & sales 1.19 bln stg vs analysts'
est. of 174.84 mln stg & 1.19 bln stg respectively, according to
Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates
** Top gainer on Stoxx industrial goods & services index
& FTSE 250 midcap gainer
** Co makes testing and control equipment for industries
like mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and transportation
** Commodity-exposed engineering cos hit by customers
replacing industrial parts less frequently after massive capex
cuts
** More than third of full day's avg vol through in 15 mins
** Up to Monday's close, stock -29 pct y/y vs -c.10 pct
midcap index
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)