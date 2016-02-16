** South African packaging and paper co Mondi up
1.3% & among top FTSE 100 gainers
** Estimates FY15 basic underlying EPS +22-27 pct at
1.31-1.36 euros
** Mid-point of range slightly ahead of consensus 1.33
euros, Jefferies writes
** News affords some relief after disappointing Q3, where
analysts flag impact on 2015 profit from slower-than-expected
ramp-up of kraft paper production at Steti mill, Czech Republic
& soft export market
** Stock -11.9 pct over past 3 mnths vs -4.8 pct decline on
FTSE 100
