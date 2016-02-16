BRIEF-Shandong Hiking International scraps asset restructuring
* Says it scraps asset restructuring as parties failed to reach agreement
Feb 16 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd
* Says Templeton Asset Management sold 3.5 million H-shares of the company on Feb 1, reducing stake to 4.97 percent from 5.03 percent
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Vjbk5q
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it scraps asset restructuring as parties failed to reach agreement
* Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. provides fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results