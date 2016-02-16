BRIEF-Apollo Investment reports qtrly net investment income per share $0.17
* Apollo Investment Corporation reports financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2017
Feb 16 Heilongjiang Kingland Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to buy water saving technology firm for 1.6 billion yuan ($245.64 million) via cash, share issue
* Says aims to raise up to 1.6 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1U5o7dp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5135 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Apollo Investment Corporation reports financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2017
* March quarter total income from operations 17.10 billion rupees